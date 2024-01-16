Xavier vs. Butler January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) face a fellow Big East squad, the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Cintas Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 14.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DJ Davis: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Xavier vs. Butler Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|180th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|82.2
|45th
|139th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|202nd
|46th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|38.1
|119th
|170th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|22nd
|17.7
|Assists
|15.1
|94th
|239th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|63rd
