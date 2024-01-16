The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) face a fellow Big East squad, the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Cintas Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Butler Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Gytis Nemeiksa: 7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 14.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Xavier vs. Butler Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank
180th 75.3 Points Scored 82.2 45th
139th 69.5 Points Allowed 71.9 202nd
46th 40.3 Rebounds 38.1 119th
170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th
268th 6.5 3pt Made 8.1 127th
22nd 17.7 Assists 15.1 94th
239th 12.4 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

