Xavier vs. DePaul January 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (1-10) meet a fellow Big East team, the DePaul Blue Demons (9-6), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Wintrust Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Xavier vs. DePaul Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nila Blackford: 10 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 9.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
