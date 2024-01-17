Ohio State vs. Maryland January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (10-4) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Taylor Thierry: 13.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jacy Sheldon: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Celeste Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cotie McMahon: 13.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Shyanne Sellers: 16.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bri McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Allie Kubek: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brinae Alexander: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
