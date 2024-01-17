Ohio vs. Western Michigan January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (4-7) face a fellow MAC team, the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at University Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bailey Tabeling: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
