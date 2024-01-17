The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) meet the Toledo Rockets (8-3) in a matchup of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Khera Goss: 8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Noveroske: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

Katie Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikala Morris: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Bridget Dunn: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

