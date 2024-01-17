Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Youngstown State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Players to Watch

  • Damiree Burns: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Brandon Rush: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryson Langdon: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank
200th 74.1 Points Scored 81.1 54th
280th 75.4 Points Allowed 70 150th
303rd 33.8 Rebounds 40.3 47th
196th 9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th
141st 7.9 3pt Made 9.3 45th
226th 12.9 Assists 16.3 46th
105th 10.9 Turnovers 10.7 93rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.