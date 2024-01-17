Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryson Langdon: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Conway: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Rocket Watts: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 200th 74.1 Points Scored 81.1 54th 280th 75.4 Points Allowed 70 150th 303rd 33.8 Rebounds 40.3 47th 196th 9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th 141st 7.9 3pt Made 9.3 45th 226th 12.9 Assists 16.3 46th 105th 10.9 Turnovers 10.7 93rd

