Youngstown State vs. Oakland January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Youngstown State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryson Langdon: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Conway: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|200th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|81.1
|54th
|280th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|70
|150th
|303rd
|33.8
|Rebounds
|40.3
|47th
|196th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|99th
|141st
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.3
|45th
|226th
|12.9
|Assists
|16.3
|46th
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|93rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.