Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) meet a fellow Horizon squad, the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Beeghly Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Jen Wendler: 4 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Emily Saunders: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Dena Jarrells: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malia Magestro: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Shy: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
