Kent State vs. Akron January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC slate includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) versus the Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Kent State vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18.4 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Akron AVG
|Akron Rank
|62nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|77
|134th
|221st
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|56th
|207th
|36
|Rebounds
|36.9
|168th
|150th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|179th
|185th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.3
|45th
|181st
|13.5
|Assists
|14.9
|107th
|292nd
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|224th
