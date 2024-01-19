Toledo vs. Central Michigan January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC slate includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) against the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Toledo vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|344th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|78.6
|89th
|296th
|76.1
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|330th
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|337th
|172nd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|276th
|317th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6
|304th
|329th
|11
|Assists
|12.5
|256th
|277th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|85th
