Friday's MAC slate includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) against the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Cochran: 12.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Javan Simmons: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Butler: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Markus Harding: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 344th 65.3 Points Scored 78.6 89th 296th 76.1 Points Allowed 78.5 330th 335th 32.5 Rebounds 32.4 337th 172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8 276th 317th 5.8 3pt Made 6 304th 329th 11 Assists 12.5 256th 277th 12.8 Turnovers 10.6 85th

