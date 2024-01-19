Friday's MAC slate includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) against the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 12.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Butler: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
344th 65.3 Points Scored 78.6 89th
296th 76.1 Points Allowed 78.5 330th
335th 32.5 Rebounds 32.4 337th
172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8 276th
317th 5.8 3pt Made 6 304th
329th 11 Assists 12.5 256th
277th 12.8 Turnovers 10.6 85th

