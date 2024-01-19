The Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) face the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Georgetown Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Quincy Olivari: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Claude: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dayvion McKnight: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Gytis Nemeiksa: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 14.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank
192nd 74.6 Points Scored 72.7 244th
131st 69.3 Points Allowed 72.6 221st
44th 40.4 Rebounds 36.4 185th
150th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 83rd
276th 6.4 3pt Made 8.4 98th
29th 17.2 Assists 13.1 212th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 277th

