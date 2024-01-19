Xavier vs. Georgetown January 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) face the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Quincy Olivari: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Claude: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 14.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay Heath: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Xavier vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Georgetown AVG
|Georgetown Rank
|192nd
|74.6
|Points Scored
|72.7
|244th
|131st
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|221st
|44th
|40.4
|Rebounds
|36.4
|185th
|150th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|83rd
|276th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|29th
|17.2
|Assists
|13.1
|212th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|277th
