Cavaliers vs. Hawks January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 20, 2024, two of the NBA's top scorers -- Trae Young (seventh, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.6) -- face off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is putting up 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Caris LeVert this season.
- Georges Niang is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 41.0% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young puts up 27.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.2 blocks.
- Dejounte Murray puts up 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Clint Capela puts up 11.9 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 boards per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.3 boards.
- Saddiq Bey averages 12.7 points, 1.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Cavaliers
|122.6
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|123.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
