Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jizzle James: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalon Moore: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Oklahoma AVG
|Oklahoma Rank
|48th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|81.7
|43rd
|54th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|22nd
|6th
|43.9
|Rebounds
|38.3
|100th
|10th
|12.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|182nd
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|124th
|32nd
|16.7
|Assists
|14.7
|111th
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|229th
