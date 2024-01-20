Dayton vs. Richmond January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Richmond Spiders (13-3) facing the Dayton Flyers (7-8) at 6:00 PM ET.
Dayton vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Dayton Players to Watch
- Arianna Smith: 9.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mariah Perez: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Destiny Bohanon: 11 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Anyssa Jones: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
- Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grace Townsend: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
