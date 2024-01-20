Saturday's MAC slate includes the Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) playing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 6.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mason Jones: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Davion Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank
201st 73.9 Points Scored 74.0 200th
123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 72.1 204th
263rd 34.6 Rebounds 32.3 338th
237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th
196th 7.4 3pt Made 8.8 65th
309th 11.6 Assists 15.4 75th
195th 11.9 Turnovers 11.9 195th

