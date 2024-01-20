Saturday's MAC slate includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-10) versus the Bowling Green Falcons (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Amber Tretter: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jadyn Scott: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Lakresha Edwards: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Katey Richason: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Paige Kohler: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Morgan Sharps: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Erika Porter: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

