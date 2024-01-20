The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) meet the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Battle: 15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Felix Okpara: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Zed Key: 9.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Nick Kern: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 101st 78.1 Points Scored 76.5 144th 64th 65.8 Points Allowed 71.9 197th 48th 40.1 Rebounds 33.3 309th 39th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 165th 101st 8.4 3pt Made 7.7 160th 92nd 15.1 Assists 11.5 315th 120th 11.0 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

