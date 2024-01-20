The Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) meet a fellow MAC team, the Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Clayton: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aidan Hadaway: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 22.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 78th 79.1 Points Scored 69.1 301st 168th 71.1 Points Allowed 74.1 254th 156th 37.0 Rebounds 34.1 277th 73rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 118th 8.2 3pt Made 5.9 313th 156th 13.9 Assists 11.1 328th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 11.6 162nd

