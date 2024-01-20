Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (4-8) meeting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-8) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bailey Tabeling: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Madi Mace: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Monica Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tayra Eke: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kennedi Myles: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zaniya Nelson: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cali Denson: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.