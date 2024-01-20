Xavier vs. Georgetown January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (12-2) play the Xavier Musketeers (1-11) in a clash of Big East squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Xavier vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nila Blackford: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaysia Woods: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Lopez: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Kelsey Ransom: 15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brianna Scott: 9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Cowan: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mya Bembry: 4.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
