Sunday's MAC slate includes the Ball State Cardinals (12-2) playing the Toledo Rockets (9-3) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 15.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Noveroske: 6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Khera Goss: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Ally Becki: 12.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyla Hampton: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Madelyn Bischoff: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Alex Richard: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

