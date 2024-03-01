Right now, the Toledo Rockets (1-0) have the best odds in the MAC and the 54th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Toledo play in person!

The Rockets are on the road against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Gametime is set for 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Rockets NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo Team Stats

Toledo is averaging 60.0 points per game (248th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while surrendering 49.0 points per contest (65th-ranked).

Looking to place a futures bet on Toledo? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Toledo Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 Toledo has one win against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.