The Dayton Flyers (11-2) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +12500 on the moneyline, the best odds in the A-10 and the 44th-best odds of all college basketball teams.

The Flyers take the court against the UMass Minutemen in a home game. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Dayton NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 44th Bet $100 to win $12500

Dayton Team Stats

Dayton is outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and gives up 65.1 per outing (51st in college basketball).

The Flyers are unbeaten at home (6-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 3-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Dayton is 9-0 as the favorite and 2-2 as underdogs.

Dayton has gotten things done when playing as the favorites this season, holding a 2-0 record when favored by three points or fewer, and going 7-0 when favored by more than three points.

Dayton Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-1 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

3-1 | 1-1 | 3-0 | 4-0 Dayton has three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Dayton is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Dayton is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Dayton Players

The Flyers points and rebounds leader is Daron Holmes. He averages 17.7 points per game and pulls down 7.0 rebounds.

Javon Bennett paces the team with 3.9 assists per game.

Koby Brea is the top three-point shooter for the Flyers, hitting 3.0 per contest.

Dayton's blocks leader is Holmes, who records 2.3 per game. Bennett leads the team by averaging 1.4 steals a contest.

