The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) currently rank 43rd in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

The Musketeers host the Jacksonville Dolphins, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10. In this contest, Xavier is favored by 15.5 points. Bookmakers have set the point total at 137.5.

Xavier NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Xavier Team Stats

Xavier has a +14 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.0 points per game. It is putting up 77.0 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball and is allowing 63.0 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball.

Xavier Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 teams, Xavier is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Xavier Players

The Musketeers' scoring leader is Desmond Claude, who puts up 25.0 points per game.

Dayvion McKnight leads Xavier with 5.0 assists per game and Gytis Nemeiksa paces the squad with 12.0 rebounds per matchup.

The Musketeers are led by Claude from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.0 shots from deep per game.

McKnight leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Abou Ousmane collects 2.0 blocks a contest to pace Xavier.

