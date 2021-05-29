Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Some Port Clinton businesses forced to close because of flooding

This is a busy weekend for most businesses around town.
Some businesses had to close because of all the water
Some businesses had to close because of all the water(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A State of Emergency was declared in Port Clinton Friday as lake water flooded a number of city streets. That was big hit to some business owners looking forward to the start of what was expected to be a busy and profitable holiday weekend.

There were a lot of roads closed around town earlier in the day, so getting into town was not easy. Some of the water started receding Friday night, but in a lot of places around town it left a big mess in its wake.

This was supposed to be a big weekend at Saucey Slices Pizzeria. Shannon Amshey and her husband opened the shop for the very first time yesterday.

“We’ve been working on this project since October and with COVID, everything was set back. We’ve been excited to get going, and this was supposed to be busy weekend. We were worried about being too busy, now we’re worried about the water. "

As water filled the street in front of the pizza shop, Shannon says they got to work trying to block its path inside.

“Luckily, we got here in time to put sand bags in front of the door, so we had no water damage.”

Across the street at Fisherman’s Wharf, they weren’t so lucky. Several inches of water flooded the shop.

Manager Marc Wolfe says it also did damage outside.

“Our docks got really messed up this time around and that will take beyond what we can do to get that fixed.”

This is typically one of the busiest times of the year for the charter fishing and bait shop. Wolfe says they had to cancel fishing trips for hundreds of people

“We had some of the best fishing we’ve seen in years the last couple of days. Now we have to wipe the board clean and start over.”

People come to Port Clinton from all over the country for the fishing and festivities this weekend.

“I feel bad for the people who planned a vacation for this one weekend and Mother Nature said no,” says Wolfe.

But the people who were already here are making the best of it. John Huntermark makes the trip from Pittsburgh to Port Clinton every Memorial Day weekend to fish.

“Obviously we are disappointed that we are not fishing and spending time with friends. But we are still up on the lake, and not working, and having fun. You’ll be back next year? I’ll be back next week.”

The pizza shop will be back open for business Saturday.

Fisherman’s Wharf will open the store Sunday, with charters running again Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Ohio’s COVID map is no more
Flood waters in Port Clinton, Ohio on May 28, 2021.
Port Clinton declares state of emergency over lakeshore flooding
Lucas County Jail
Inmates accused of rape indicted by Lucas County Grand Jury
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

Latest News

At the age of 99, Lt. Brown will lay a wreath during the Memorial Day ceremony at Clay High...
WWII Veteran to lay wreath during Memorial Day ceremony
The "Snake on the Lake" district wraps through Toledo, and hugs Lake Erie all the way to...
U.S. Census delay puts fair redistricting in jeopardy
data
U.S. Census delay threatens fair redistricting
Erie Twp. residents rescued from their flooded neighborhood.
Ottawa Co. mobile home park evacuated due to flooding