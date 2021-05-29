Some Port Clinton businesses forced to close because of flooding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A State of Emergency was declared in Port Clinton Friday as lake water flooded a number of city streets. That was big hit to some business owners looking forward to the start of what was expected to be a busy and profitable holiday weekend.

There were a lot of roads closed around town earlier in the day, so getting into town was not easy. Some of the water started receding Friday night, but in a lot of places around town it left a big mess in its wake.

This was supposed to be a big weekend at Saucey Slices Pizzeria. Shannon Amshey and her husband opened the shop for the very first time yesterday.

“We’ve been working on this project since October and with COVID, everything was set back. We’ve been excited to get going, and this was supposed to be busy weekend. We were worried about being too busy, now we’re worried about the water. "

As water filled the street in front of the pizza shop, Shannon says they got to work trying to block its path inside.

“Luckily, we got here in time to put sand bags in front of the door, so we had no water damage.”

Across the street at Fisherman’s Wharf, they weren’t so lucky. Several inches of water flooded the shop.

Manager Marc Wolfe says it also did damage outside.

“Our docks got really messed up this time around and that will take beyond what we can do to get that fixed.”

This is typically one of the busiest times of the year for the charter fishing and bait shop. Wolfe says they had to cancel fishing trips for hundreds of people

“We had some of the best fishing we’ve seen in years the last couple of days. Now we have to wipe the board clean and start over.”

People come to Port Clinton from all over the country for the fishing and festivities this weekend.

“I feel bad for the people who planned a vacation for this one weekend and Mother Nature said no,” says Wolfe.

But the people who were already here are making the best of it. John Huntermark makes the trip from Pittsburgh to Port Clinton every Memorial Day weekend to fish.

“Obviously we are disappointed that we are not fishing and spending time with friends. But we are still up on the lake, and not working, and having fun. You’ll be back next year? I’ll be back next week.”

The pizza shop will be back open for business Saturday.

Fisherman’s Wharf will open the store Sunday, with charters running again Monday.

