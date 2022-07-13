Birthday Club
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Do you need to get in touch with us about Closed Captioning/Audio Description help?

WTVG is committed to providing our newscasts to everyone -- especially those who are hard of hearing. If you have a question or comment about or Closed Captioning/Audio Description services, please reach out to our Chief Engineer.

Jason Klocko, Chief Engineer

