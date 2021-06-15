Crews on scene of submerged, vacant car in Toledo pond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency crews are working to pull a car out of a pond on Toledo’s east side. According to a spokesperson for the Toledo Fire & Rescue Division, no one was in the car when it went into the water.

The pond is at the corner of Seaman and Burger, where Hecklinger Pond is located.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated.

