Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Turnpike workers help save child during Amber Alert

Toll Collector Jamie Corey (left) and Asst. Toll Plaza Supervisors Diane Libby (center) and...
Toll Collector Jamie Corey (left) and Asst. Toll Plaza Supervisors Diane Libby (center) and Michael Sandberg worked together in response to an Amber Alert out of Indiana.(Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission)
By Misty Stiver
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio Turnpike toll collector’s quick thinking lead to the safe recovery of an abducted child.

Jamie Corey was working at the Eastgate Toll Plaza in Mahoning County on Sept. 18 when she received a “Be on the Look Out” alert from the Ohio Turnpike dispatch center.

Police in Gary, Ind. issued an Amber Alert after a 7-year-old boy was abducted.

The alert included descriptions of both the suspected vehicle and the people inside.

Corey noted the important details of the alert and then calculated the amount of time it would take that vehicle to reach the Eastgate Toll Plaza, which is located on I-76 south of Youngstown, near the border of Pennsylvania.

When the vehicle showed up in Corey’s toll lane, she verified the plate number and worked with assistant toll plaza supervisors Diane Libby and Michael Sandberg to delay the driver until law enforcement officers could arrive.

The driver was arrested on a felony warrant out of Maryland for child abuse.

The 7-year-old boy was found to be in good health and was reunited with his father, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Ms. Corey’s quick thinking undoubtedly saved the child from possible harm,” said Sgt. M.R. Abbey, of the OSHP Canfield Post. “She acted above and beyond her normal duties and showed that she is worthy of our gratitude and deserves recognition for her tremendous efforts.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Police identify driver who died in I-75 semi crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Toledo Police car
Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
The closure starts Friday night and ends Monday morning.
Stretch of I-475 to close this weekend for repair project
Fire officials have called an arson investigator after a fire damaged a home on Locust on...
Monday morning house fire considered suspicious by TFRD

Latest News

A look at the history of the Brand Whitlock now know as the Collingwood Green
Modernizing Public Housing in Toledo
One Toledo woman is using her display to help raise money to help children with cancer.
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer
Semi hit by gunfire early Tuesday on I-75
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man kicked in face during fight near downtown Toledo
Jacob Krinn makes his first court appearance following the hazing death of BGSU student Stone...
Arrest warrant issued for former student indicted in Foltz death