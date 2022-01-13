Ransomware attack on vendor shuts down Buckeye email services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A reported ransomware attack on a third-party vendor has shut down the email web portal for Buckeye Broadband customers on Wednesday morning.

Buckeye Broadband president and general manager Geoffrey Shook told The Toledo Blade that none of the internet and cable service provider’s customers had their information compromised.

A date or time for restoration of services is not currently known.

The outage affects only email accounts associated with Buckeye, such as bex.net or buckeye-express.com. Individuals with other accounts, such as Yahoo or Google, are not affected.

