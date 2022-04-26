Bowling Green Police searching for suspect accused of attempted murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) – Bowling Green Police are searching for a 44-year-old male who allegedly fired shots into a home during an attempted break-in.

According to police, officers are looking for Tyson Wells, of Bloomington, Indiana, after receiving two separate reports of Wells slashing tires and firing shots into a home on Tuesday. Both incidents occurred in different locations.

While officers were initially responding to a call regarding slashed tires in the 1000 block of S. Main St., a second call came in regarding shots being fired in the 1000 block of Varsity West Road. Upon arrival at the second location, officers determined that the two incidents were related.

Bowling Green police said the resident at Varsity West Rd. stated that Wells attempted to enter the apartment and when confronted Wells discharged a firearm into the building.

No one was struck during the incident and Wells fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle.

Authorities filed a warrant for Wells for attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Mr. Wells is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Doug Hartman at 419-352-1131. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

