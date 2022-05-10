Traffic
Case Files: Mother of murder victim is asking the community for help identifying the killer

Carl Drake III was shot and killed while riding his bike in Nov. 2009
Carl Drake was shot and killed on November 20, 2009. His case remains unsolved.
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than 12 years since Darla Brown got the phone call she will never forget.

Her son, Carl Drake III was shot and killed while riding his bike on Maywood Avenue in North Toledo on November 20, 2009. Drake died and the killer got away. To this day the case remains unsolved.

“It’s so strange that 12 years later I can say unsolved and within hours of this happening the streets told me who it was.”

Reporter: “Where is that person today?” They are still out here living life, enjoying their family, enjoying their kids.” says Brown.

Brown has lost two of her sons to gun violence and attributes the violence on the streets to gangs and retaliation.

“I got two sons that didn’t make it and it’s all due to gun violence. Me as a mother, I’m just sick of it. I’m sick of burying our kids, our kids are suppose to bury us,” says Brown.

For the first time in years, the grieving mother came back to the scene of her son’s murder and made a plea for help. She wants the community to come together and take back the streets.

“We have to address the gang problem, it’s real. That’s why all this is going on. It’s seriously a gang problem and retaliation and that’s what’s happening. The streets are solving them [crimes] instead of letting the police do they job,” says Brown.

Brown is urging people in her neighborhood to work with police so that the shootings and homicides stop.

If you have any information linked to the murder of Carl Drake III, contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111. You can call or text information and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have a case that is unsolved and needs attention, contact casefiles@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

