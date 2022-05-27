TPD: one man shot in early morning shooting

Birthday Club
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Police confirmed that a man was shot somewhere around E. Park St.

Officials say they aren’t sure where on the body the man was shot but they do know the injuries are non-life-threatening. TPD also said they aren’t sure of the exact location of the shooting due to the victim being uncooperative.

TPD was investigating on both sides of E. Park St. and they report they currently have no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

