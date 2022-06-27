Suspects crash stolen vehicle during police chase in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase.

According to police reports, officers tried to pull over a driver in a stolen gray Mazda 3 at Main and First Streets in Toledo early Monday morning around 1:00 a.m.

The driver in the stolen vehicle led police on a chase until it crashed into a GMC Sonoma at Milton and Navarre. No one was in the Sonoma at the time.

Police say the people inside the stolen vehicle ran away on foot. TPD did not disclose a description of the suspects in the report.

