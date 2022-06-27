Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Suspects crash stolen vehicle during police chase in Toledo

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase.

According to police reports, officers tried to pull over a driver in a stolen gray Mazda 3 at Main and First Streets in Toledo early Monday morning around 1:00 a.m.

The driver in the stolen vehicle led police on a chase until it crashed into a GMC Sonoma at Milton and Navarre. No one was in the Sonoma at the time.

Police say the people inside the stolen vehicle ran away on foot. TPD did not disclose a description of the suspects in the report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
Police lights.
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Wyandot County

Latest News

June 27, 2022: Heather’s Monday Mid-Day Forecast
June 27, 2022: Heather’s Monday Mid-Day Forecast
One woman was hospitalized and a man was trapped in his office after a car crashed into the...
Driver taken to hospital, man trapped after car crashes into Toledo businesses
A 31-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Rosewood around 3:30 a.m. on June 26, 2022,...
Perrysburg man shot multiple times in Toledo, no suspects identified
Cock N' Bull
Ye Olde Cock N’ Bull donates weekend profits to Social Gastropub employees