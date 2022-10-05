Squad car hits vehicle during police chase through Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning.

According to Toledo Police, a Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy was pursuing a car racing through Toledo, when TPD joined the chase on I-475 heading east near Corey Rd.

A TPD officer struck a separate vehicle at the Secor exit. The driver was not injured.

The pursuit was subsequently called off.

The officers said the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the chase with the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.