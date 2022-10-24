Fox News Channel to host town hall with Tim Ryan and JD Vance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fox News Channel announced it will host a town hall with Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance next week.

The town hall will take place on Nov. 1 in Columbus from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature a live audience of bipartisan Ohio voters. Organizers say the event will focuse on key issues facing the swing state ahead of the election on Nov. 8.

According to organizers, the event will be co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.