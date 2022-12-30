Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood.

Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve.

Harry was reported missing to Lakewood police on Nov. 17, according to a report.

The missing person report said he was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 14.

Crews recovered Harry ‘s body from the water around 4 p.m., according to Cleveland Metroparks.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not released his cause of death.

