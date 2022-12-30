Birthday Club
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man

Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie.
Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie.(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Misty Stiver
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior.

Body of man recovered from Lake Erie

The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood.

Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve.

Harry was reported missing to Lakewood police on Nov. 17, according to a report.

The missing person report said he was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 14.

Crews recovered Harry ‘s body from the water around 4 p.m., according to Cleveland Metroparks.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not released his cause of death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

