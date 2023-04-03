18-year-old, juvenile hospitalized after Saturday shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting on Southbriar Road.

The Toledo Police Department says on April 1 around 5:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Southbriar Road for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a least one gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also found the residence had been hit with gunfire and a 12-year-old female inside the residence also suffering from a gunshot wound. TPD says the female victim was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

