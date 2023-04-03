Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

18-year-old, juvenile hospitalized after Saturday shooting

On April 1 around 5:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Southbriar...
On April 1 around 5:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Southbriar Road for reports of a person shot.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting on Southbriar Road.

The Toledo Police Department says on April 1 around 5:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Southbriar Road for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a least one gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also found the residence had been hit with gunfire and a 12-year-old female inside the residence also suffering from a gunshot wound. TPD says the female victim was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

T. Barb headlines The Funny Bone April 13
T. Barb headlines The Funny Bone April 13
Ethan hunts for ghosts at the Collingwood Arts Center
Ethan hunts for ghosts at the Collingwood Arts Center
Law enforcement will issue warnings to drivers found violating the law for the first six months.
"A Place to Start" Podcast drops Friday
A new Ohio program offers qualifying families with a $500 credit to pay for enrichment...
Ohio program helps families pay for afterschool enrichment