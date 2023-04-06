Birthday Club
Lucas County leaders launch shaken-baby syndrome campaign

By Alexis Means
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County kicks off a child safety campaign to raise awareness of the traumas that follow various forms of child abuse, including shaken baby syndrome.

County leaders introduced an advertisement video Wednesday to raise awareness and decrease the number of shaken-baby injuries and deaths. Officials debuted its video campaign, including the compelling tagline “It’s OK, just walk away.”

“If your child is not hungry, is not wet, is not sick, and is crying, you just have to let it cry. Walk away,” said Lucas County Coroner, Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said during the filming.

Just last year, two men were accused and charged in different cases of killing a child under the age of three years old.

In one case, Sylvania Township Police said the toddlers were victims of shaken baby syndrome.

One of the suspects, Michael Kitto made the call to 9-1-1.

“Dispatcher: 911, where is your emergency?

Caller: My 3-year-old just ran head [inaudible] into the wall.

Dispatcher: Is he unconscious?

Caller: Yeah, he’s unconscious”

The coroner said the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Prosecutors told 13abc they cannot divulge any detail regarding the case.

However, county officials are working to educate people on how to care for a crying child.

“So if you don’t have a support, we can help you build one, or we can refer you to services that do,” said Donna Seed, Director of Social Services Lucas County Children Services.

“You call your sister; you call your best friend. Because your neighbor, you call your pastor, call your doctor,” Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates.

The abuse can be life-altering. Tonya Burkey said her nephew was killed at the hands of a woman who is now serving 23 years for the crime.

Burkey told 13abc that the family will never have the chance to enjoy his personality.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see all of that because he was only six months old. But what he was even that morning of was a very live, vibrant, healthy baby boy,” Burkey said.

County officials they must continue to sound the alarm against child abuse of any form.

“It’s ok, just walk away.”

