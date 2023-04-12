Metroparks Meetup: Kids Fishing Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo is hosting their annual fishing event this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pearson Park and Oak Openings Preserve at Mallard Lake.

Staff members will be on hand with limited fishing rods and bait. Metroparks Toledo says attendees 17 years old or younger do not need a fishing license.

