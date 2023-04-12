Birthday Club
Metroparks Meetup: Kids Fishing Weekend

Metroparks Toledo will have its ponds stocked full of fish this weekend for its annual fishing event.
By JD Pooley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo is hosting their annual fishing event this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pearson Park and Oak Openings Preserve at Mallard Lake.

Staff members will be on hand with limited fishing rods and bait. Metroparks Toledo says attendees 17 years old or younger do not need a fishing license.

