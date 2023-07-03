Police officers rescue unconscious driver from burning vehicle on Mayfield Road (video)

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man is lucky to be alive after a scary situation that unfolded in Chester Township last week, and it is all thanks to the heroic actions of three quick-thinking police officers.

According to police, the man was unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle when it suddenly caught fire on June 28.

Gates Mills Police Officer Arch Kimbrew was first to arrive at the scene on Mayfield Road at Westchester Trail, where police said the man had crashed into a utility pole.

A Gates Mills police officer rescued a 23-year-old man from a burning vehicle on June 28 after the driver crashed into a pole.

Just prior to the crash, police said Kimbrew had spotted the man speeding and weaving his gray vehicle in and out of traffic around 8:30 p.m. in Gates Mills.

The officer lost sight of speeding driver but drove more than two miles eastbound down Mayfield Road to search for the vehicle, according to Police Chief Gregg Minichello.

Almost immediately after crossing over into Chester Township, Kimbrew saw the driver had crashed and called for assistance from the Chester Township Police and Fire Departments.

The officer’s body camera recorded flames and smoke shooting out from the hood as he shouted to the driver, “Hey, let me get you out of this car!” and then pulled the man out of the wrecked vehicle.

Chester Township Police Officers Matt Less and Nick Iacampo arrived on scene moments later.

With the fire growing more intense by the minute, footage from a Chester Township police vehicle captured Less and Iacampo carry the man, who was now semi-conscious according to police, across the street to a safer location where they waited for medics to arrive.

Police officers from Gates Mills and Chester Township pull a 23-year-old man to safety after his crashed vehicle catch fire on June 28.

Chester Township firefighters extinguished the fire and transported the 23-year-old to the hospital.

“The quick and decisive actions of these officers likely prevented serious injury,” the Chester Township Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook about the incident.

The driver, whose name has not been released by police, was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension.

The Chester Township Police Department said Monday it is likely the driver will face additional charges.

