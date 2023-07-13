Point Place residents tired of runaround from insurance companies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As if there isn’t enough to worry about in Point Place after a tornado ripped through the area last month, now another difficulty with insurance headaches.

There’s a saying for just about everyone I have spoken to or who has reached out to me today. They say they believe they’re “not” in good hands.

David Mitchell was hoping nearly a month after the Point Place tornado that he still wouldn’t be dealing with holes in his siding.

“It’s been extremely stressful. Extremely stressful from the time the tornado hit to today I’ve been trying to put my house and life back together,” Point Place resident David Mitchell said.

He’s an Allstate customer and that was one of his first calls. But he’s yet to have an actual adjuster come out. Just some inspector who took pictures.

“The inspector took pictures of my house, submitted it to a desk adjuster somewhere. I don’t know where they went or where they work,” Mitchell said.

Several other Allstate customers have reached out to the I-Team in the last few days complaining about how Allstate has treated them. Everything from a small to no check at all, some saying they didn’t expect to be hung out to dry as they rebuilt their lives.

“You pay the insurance companies so much money every month. They’re happy to take that premium at the beginning of the month then you expect them to be there for you when you need them,” Mitchell said.

Finding a contractor once you get some money can be tough enough here, but with delays and the run around it’s even worse.

We heard several people around Point Place and Shoreland saying the same thing. A city source tells 13 Action News that Allstate is the number one company people are complaining about.

The Ohio Department of Insurance allows you to file a consumer complaint, which is probably going to be the last resort here and no one hopes it comes to that. And that repairs happen soon.

Allstate has not commented on exactly what the issues are in Toledo.

