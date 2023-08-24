Bash on the Bay postponed due to storm damage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The promoters of the 6th annual Bash on the Bay concert have postponed the Luke Bryan concert scheduled for Thursday night.

614 EVENTS INC, Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, and Shores & Islands Ohio made the announcement after early morning storms dumped a summer’s worth of rain over Lake Erie in a 12 hours period.

The group said the move was due to damage at the Put-in-Bay Airport, and made out of safety concerns for attendees and staff.

They added that an announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling of the show is expected next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.