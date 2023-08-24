13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Bash on the Bay postponed due to storm damage

Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival(Bash on the Bay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The promoters of the 6th annual Bash on the Bay concert have postponed the Luke Bryan concert scheduled for Thursday night.

614 EVENTS INC, Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, and Shores & Islands Ohio made the announcement after early morning storms dumped a summer’s worth of rain over Lake Erie in a 12 hours period.

The group said the move was due to damage at the Put-in-Bay Airport, and made out of safety concerns for attendees and staff.

They added that an announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling of the show is expected next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case

Latest News

Heat Wave
Sandusky County Fair preparing for extreme heat Thursday
Flooding on Hill Ave.
Communities begin clean-up after violent storms caused downed trees and flooding
August 24th Weather Forecast
Flooded streets in Toledo due to overnight storms
Flooded streets in Toledo due to overnight storms