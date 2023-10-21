13abc Marketplace
Ohio man pleads guilty for felony charges for Jan. 6 breach

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio man plead guilty Friday to charges in relation to his actions at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Officials say Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, Ohio engaged in multiple assaults and other unlawful conduct, including pushing down barricades to enter restricted areas. Mackrell was alleged to have has wrapped his arm around the neck of U.S. Capitol Police officer before throwing him to the ground. The DOJ says that he tackled 4 additional officers and he faces one count of assaulting, resisting, or impending certain officers.

According to court documents, Mackrell and his son, Clifford Mackrell, traveled from Ohio to participate in the political rally in Washington D.C.

Mackrell is scheduled to appear for sentencing March 18, 2024.

Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, Ohio
