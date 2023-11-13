NE Ohio murder suspect arrested in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Lucas County arrested a man wanted on a murder warrant on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, FLOCK cameras got a hit on a license plate and officials made a traffic stop Monday. They arrested Kevon Wagner, who was wanted on a murder charge out of Cuyahoga County.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more.

