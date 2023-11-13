13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

NE Ohio murder suspect arrested in Lucas County

Authorities say Kevon Wagner is wanted on a murder charge out of Cuyahoga County
Authorities say Kevon Wagner is wanted on a murder charge out of Cuyahoga County(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Lucas County arrested a man wanted on a murder warrant on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, FLOCK cameras got a hit on a license plate and officials made a traffic stop Monday. They arrested Kevon Wagner, who was wanted on a murder charge out of Cuyahoga County.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

A beheaded doll was found underneath a Palestinian flag hanging outside a Sylvania Township...
Family finds beheaded toy doll on lawn after showing support for Palestine
Multiple people who use wheelchairs say they've been thrown from their seats while navigating...
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Uneven sidewalk causes accessibility, safety issues
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Reporter arrested during East Palestine train derailment press conference files lawsuit
Wood County Seniors
Serving the aging population in Wood County with new grant money