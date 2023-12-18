13abc Marketplace
December 18th Weather Forecast

Rain, Snow & Wind Today, Warm Christmas
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain will continue to make the transition to snow showers later this morning. The heavier bursts of snow are expected in a line from the tristate to Ottawa to Findlay and Upper Sandusky. Light accumulations under an inch could develop in this zone. Most of the area will be closer to a dusting to a coating of snow on the grass. Thankfully the snow will be falling when temperatures are above freezing. That along with mild ground temperatures should keep the accumulation limited to the grass instead of the roads. The main weather annoyance today will likely be the wind instead of the snow. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph with the highest winds in the early afternoon. A Gale Warning is in effect on Lake Erie with waves up to 9 feet possible. Tuesday will be a normal December day with highs in the middle 30s with sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 40s with more clouds expected. Light rain is possible Friday night into Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 40s. Christmas Eve will bring partly to mostly cloudy sky with a high near 50. Christmas Day is expected to bring some filtered sunshine with a high in the middle 50s. The day after Christmas is expected to bring highs in the mid to upper 50s with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

