Man dies after hit-and-run incident in downtown Toledo

James Byrd is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and driving away.
James Byrd is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and driving away.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died Thursday after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in the afternoon.

Herman King, 67, was crossing Cherry St. at N. Superior when he was hit by a car driven by James A. Byrd, Jr., 38. Byrd continued to drive for more than a block with King laying on the trunk of the car before he fell on the street.

Byrd fled the scene over the King Bridge, but witnesses followed from a distance and alerted authorities on the suspect’s location. He was apprehended in the 600 block of Willard.

King was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

