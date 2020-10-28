Advertisement

What goes into making a vaccine?

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but researchers are racing to create one.

So, what goes into making a vaccine?

It’s a complicated process. Each step involves many small details, each of which takes time.

“At the end of the day, that’s really what you want: a vaccine that not only is efficacious, but also is safe,” Dr. Jennifer Pancorbo said.

Pancorbo knows all about vaccines from her role at North Carolina State University’s Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center.

She said the first step is design, in which researchers learn about the virus: how it spreads, attacks and takes over the body.

Once that’s understood, scientists can find a place to stop the virus along its pathway.

“So, that’s what companies are trying to do: trying to use genetic materials to help the body find the path to the pathogen,” Pancorbo said.

Next comes manufacturing. The first step in that stage is what’s called upstream process, in which researchers grow cells and produce the “vaccine component” or “active ingredient” that will be put into the vaccine.

It then goes to the downstream process, in which the vaccine component is purified, separated and put in the final formulation – one that is stable, ready to use and easy to transport.

“And that’s how you end up with a vaccine in a vial or in a syringe that travels around the world in a fairly stable manner,” Pancorbo said.

The Food and Drug Administration said safety and effectiveness are the top priorities for a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency’s commissioner said this week that the process takes time because at each step the FDA wants to analyze the data.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

News

Police investigating hit-skip crash in south Toledo

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim had been crossing Broadway near Baife when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway.

National

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

News

Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 470 pounds of drugs in Lucas County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The drugs will be destroyed.

News

Toledo center holds reverse trick-or-treat event for children with behavioral issues

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The event helps kids who struggle with mental health or behavioral problems to have their own version of the holiday.

Latest News

News

Reverse trick or treating for local kids

Updated: 25 minutes ago
RFS Behavioral Health in Toledo will be distributing goody bags to their clients who might struggle with traditional trick-or-treating.

National

Stocks fall, sending S&P 500 down 2.5%, Dow down 700

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

National

Tenn. Highway Patrol speaks about fatal school bus crash

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
A 7-year-old and the bus driver were killed in a crash involving a school bus and utility vehicle in eastern Tennessee.

Your Vote

Tiffany Trump making campaign stop in Holland on Thursday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The exact location and time of this event has not been released to the media.

News

Ohio launches online portal for child support payments

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The app is available on both Apple and Android devices for free through the app store.