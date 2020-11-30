Snowfall totals to vary across viewing area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Warning meteorologists have been tracking a potent storm system for days, watching for the potential for rain, snow, and wind.

Temperatures started out Monday morning in the low 40s, allowing all rain for the entire area. As winds pick up from the north, expect snowflakes to mix in through the morning hours, from west to east. Temperatures won’t go below freezing until early afternoon, so roads should be fine through early afternoon. By sunset, the ground will become cold enough for snow to begin sticking.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, we should see the bulk of our snowfall. Areas to the west of Toledo and I-75 will see snow showers taper off early Tuesday, while the snow lingers through at least Tuesday afternoon for those to the east of I-75. As gusty winds continue from the north, locations downwind of Lake Erie will see the heaviest snow totals by Tuesday evening, with blowing and drifting conditions likely through Wednesday morning.

We’ll see a wide range of snow accumulations as the storm moves out. One to three inches of snow are possible along the Ohio/Indiana state line. Two to four inches of snow is likely along I-75, including the Toledo metro area. If you’re east of I-75, you should expect 4-8″ of snow, with up to 14 inches possible from Port Clinton east along the lakeshore.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for nearly the entire area at 7 a.m. Monday, going through 7 a.m. Tuesday west of I-75, through 1 p.m. Tuesday to the east of I-75. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for those in Erie and Huron Counties and eastward to Cleveland on Monday evening through Wednesday morning. Gusty winds off the lakeshore will enhance snowfall, and create dangerous driving conditions with blowing and drifting snow during that time period.

