Advertisement

Coronavirus helping doctors catch hearing loss earlier

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Between wearing a mask and social distancing, communicating has been a little harder for all of us, but for those with hearing loss, it’s even more so.

Audiologists across the country have noticed more people coming in to get their hearing checked. They explain that, for all of us, hearing and understanding is about more than just sounds. We also receive visual cues from facial expressions, body language, and lip reading.

Now that our faces are covered and we’re standing farther apart, some people are realizing just how much they rely on those cues.

“With those mild losses, they can get through it with visual cues previously, but without visual cues and the masks attenuating on our listening sounds as well, we’re uncovering these losses earlier, which is great,” says Dr. Julie Yeater, audiologist for Promedica Toledo Hospital.

The doctor says that hearing loss typically comes on gradually, so it’s hard to catch early, but that is key to long-term treatment.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Isaiah Sierra was arrested Sunday night.
Man arrested after child suffers fractured skull, detached retinas
TPD releases body cam footage, 911/radio audio in deadly weekend shooting
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Board of Health holding special meeting Tuesday on school orders

Latest News

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Fire breaks out Tuesday morning in BG
When it's no longer safe to drive
When it's no longer safe to drive
National Older Driver Safety Awareness Month
National Older Driver Safety Awareness Month
Coronavirus and hearing loss
Coronavirus and hearing loss