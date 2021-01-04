Prosecutors drop case against man arrested for shooting eastside Days Inn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Prosecutors have chosen not to continue with their case against the man arrested in January for a shooting at the Days Inn on Miami Street.

Terrance Reid, 49, was ordered released on Friday after appearing in court on charges of felonious assault. His bond was ordered released.

Police were dispatched to the Days Inn before 8 am on January 4. Once on scene, they found Curtis Jones, 36, shot multiple times.

