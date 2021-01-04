Traffic
Prosecutors drop case against man arrested for shooting eastside Days Inn

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at the Miami St. Day's Inn on Monday, Jan. 4.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at the Miami St. Day's Inn on Monday, Jan. 4.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Prosecutors have chosen not to continue with their case against the man arrested in January for a shooting at the Days Inn on Miami Street.

Terrance Reid, 49, was ordered released on Friday after appearing in court on charges of felonious assault. His bond was ordered released.

Police were dispatched to the Days Inn before 8 am on January 4. Once on scene, they found Curtis Jones, 36, shot multiple times.

