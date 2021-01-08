Expert expects increase is mental health calls after Capitol riots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The unrest and rioting on the capitol may be over, but this is just the beginning of picking up the pieces. Everyone needs a little time to heal.

At Neighborhood Properties in Toledo, the Lucas County Emotional Support Hotline manager, Alexandria Thomas says they have not yet received a lot of calls about Wednesday’s siege on the capitol, but they have seen an uptick in calls lately from people frustrated politically.

“American males, age 50 and over, who are experiencing feelings of anger and frustration and isolation, and helplessness and hopelessness,” says Thomas.

According to Thomas, the calls have been coming in a lot over the last two weeks, and they often go on for more than 45 minutes.

“Lots of feelings of frustration related to what’s happening in our nation and in our government, that a lot of us don’t have too much control over,” says Thomas.

But after Wednesday, Thomas expects to receive more calls from people trying to process what happened hundreds of miles away.

“We’re the citizens of this nation. That Capitol is our building. Those folks in that building are working for us. So that is a crime that is happening to us, whether we are directly connected to it or not, so that’s trauma that we are feeling from somebody who is hurting us,” says Thomas.

According to Thomas, it’s normal and OK to have a lot of feelings about the attack. You may be feeling shock, anger, or mourning. If you need someone to listen, you can call the hotline at 419-442-0580.

